Friday, March 20th | 24 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Only Rabbi to Serve in Illinois State Legislature Loses Democratic Primary

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Israeli Student Designs Artistic Protective Face Masks

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps 149 to 1,433: Health Ministry

Israel Start-Up Nation Invites Fans to Ride ‘Online’ With Professional Cyclists

Saudi King Urges Solidarity to Overcome ‘Difficult Period’ of Coronavirus

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard Ends Democratic Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

Coronavirus in the Middle East: A Missed Chance for Reform

Under Emergency Law, Jordan Seals Capital to Contain Coronavirus

The ‘No Jewish State’ Solution

Profile of Israeli MK Ahmed Tibi Omits His Support for Terror

March 20, 2020 9:49 am
0

Only Rabbi to Serve in Illinois State Legislature Loses Democratic Primary

avatar by JNS.org

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The only rabbi ever to serve in the Illinois state legislature lost in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish received 31.9 percent of the vote in the state’s 16th District, while the winner, 50-year-old progressive Denyse Wang Stoneback, got 42.9 percent. The suburban district includes Skokie and the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park, and is about 30 percent Jewish.

Kalish, 44, was appointed in January 2019 to succeed longtime state Rep. Lou Lang, who resigned due to a business opportunity.

Kalish is chief executive of government affairs and business development firm S4 Group and also the cantor at Congregation Shaarei Tzedek Mishkan Yair in Chicago. He worked for more than a decade at Agudath Israel of America specializing in governmental advocacy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.