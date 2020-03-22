Israeli President Rivlin Takes to Social Media to Read to Kids Stuck at Home

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin read a book to children, who are homebound due to mandatory governmental regulations because of the coronavirus pandemic, in a video posted on social media and YouTube on Thursday.

In “Story Time With President Rivlin,” the president read Lea Goldberg’s Hebrew book Dira Lehaskir (Room for Rent).

“I know that this not an easy time, and that children are home, and even though we all love being together as a family, this is a challenge. So, I decided to give you a short break, to be with you—from afar—but with you,” the president said in a statement. “I invite you to join me for story time. … Read along with me, the whole family or just the children, (and take the time for a coffee, without your phone).”

Rivlin afterwards hinted that he would do another “story time” by writing on Facebook, saying “we’ll meet again next week.”