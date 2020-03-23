Coronavirus ‘Fabrications’ Pushed by Iranian Regime ‘Put World at Risk,’ Says US Secretary of State Pompeo

Conspiracy theories pushed by the leader of the Iranian regime about alleged American responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic provoked a flurry of corrective tweets from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — the highest authority in the Islamic Republic who is known as the “supreme leader” — had earlier scorned US offers of assistance in fighting the virus by claiming, “you’re accused of having created #coronavirus.”

Continued Khamenei on Twitter: “I don’t know how true it is. But when there’s such an allegation, can a wise man trust you? You could be giving medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain. Experience shows you can’t be trusted & you do such things.”

Pompeo promptly replied that Khamenei’s “fabrications that the U.S. is responsible for the #WuhanVirus put Iranians, Americans, and the rest of the world at risk. Facts matter.”

Among the facts rolled out by Pompeo was that “Iran’s chief terror airline, Mahan Air, continued to fly at least 55 times between Tehran and China in February,” thereby spreading the virus.

The secretary of state also pointed out that the Iranian regime “ignored repeated warnings from its own health officials, and denied its first death from the #WuhanVirus for at least nine days.”

In another tweet, Pompeo contrasted Iran’s current pleas for aid with its profligate spending on behalf of its terrorist allies in the region.

“As Iran asks for more money, remember: since 2012, the regime sent $16B+ to its terrorist proxies in the Middle East. Officials stole 1B+ Euros intended for medical supplies, and continue to hoard desperately needed masks, gloves, and equipment for sale on the black market,” Pompeo wrote.