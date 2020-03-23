Israeli Opera Singer Serenades Quarantined Father Outside His Tel Aviv Apartment

SOUND ON: This Israeli opera singer delighted her quarantined father by serenading him outside his apartment in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/IpM28dPTfs — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2020

“I was driving by with my son on the bicycle, and then I said to him, ‘Let’s say hello to grandma and grandpa who are in quarantine.’ And then I said, ‘Why don’t we just sing a serenade to them just like grandpa sang to grandma when they were young,'” Stark recalled, according to an Associated Press report. “And then, of course he needed some persuasion, because he always shouts when I sing but eventually he allowed it, and then I just sang, that was it.”

Stark’s father, Michael, has been in quarantine since returning from a trip to Europe.