Israeli Opera Singer Serenades Quarantined Father Outside His Tel Aviv Apartment
by Shiryn Ghermezian
An Israeli opera singer put a smile on her quarantined father’s face by serenading him as she stood outside his apartment in Tel Aviv on Sunday.
Irit Stark sang an improvised performance of “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” while her father watched from his second-story balcony.
SOUND ON: This Israeli opera singer delighted her quarantined father by serenading him outside his apartment in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/IpM28dPTfs
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2020
“I was driving by with my son on the bicycle, and then I said to him, ‘Let’s say hello to grandma and grandpa who are in quarantine.’ And then I said, ‘Why don’t we just sing a serenade to them just like grandpa sang to grandma when they were young,'” Stark recalled, according to an Associated Press report. “And then, of course he needed some persuasion, because he always shouts when I sing but eventually he allowed it, and then I just sang, that was it.”
Stark’s father, Michael, has been in quarantine since returning from a trip to Europe.
“It’s absolutely refreshing, You know, being at home alone for 14 days is extremely difficult, and knowing that next morning your daughter will come and sing for you makes my day,” Michael said.
Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the country had reached 1,238, with 24 people being in serious condition.