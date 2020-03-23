Monday, March 23rd | 27 Adar 5780

March 23, 2020 10:26 am
0

Russia and Turkey Cut Short Joint Patrol in Syria’s Idlib: Russian Defense Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured from near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kemal Aslan.

Russia and Turkey were forced to cut short their second joint patrol in Syria’s Idlib region on Monday due to security concerns, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol is meant to cover the M4 highway which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia.

Their first joint patrol was also cut short earlier this month due to what Moscow called rebel provocations.

Russia and Turkey are trying to uphold a ceasefire agreement in the region.

