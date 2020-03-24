Tuesday, March 24th | 28 Adar 5780

March 24, 2020 9:25 am
IFCJ Donates $2 Million to Fight Coronavirus in Israel

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli worker stands outside the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem that was converted to receive coronavirus patients, March 19, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – As the number of Israeli coronavirus cases continues to rise, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) on March 20 approved $2 million in special grants to 15 hospitals in the country for respiratory equipment and other lifesaving machinery.

Additionally, the organization purchased 20 special testing devices for Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical-response organization. They will help the staff test patients and reduce the burden on hospitals, preventing unnecessary contact between coronavirus patients and their surroundings.

Over the preceding week, the IFCJ received dozens of urgent requests from hospitals finding it difficult to manage without the proper medical equipment as the situation deteriorates. The IFCJ has expedited grant approvals and the hospitals have already begun the procurement process. The organization is prioritizing hospitals in Israel’s periphery, which receive less financial support and are at increased risk of collapse in the event of a coronavirus patient overload.

The assistance to hospitals is part of a $5 million emergency fund that the IFCJ announced on March 16.

March 23, 2020 3:52 pm
0

The fund also provides basic needs to the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than other age groups. In support of this effort, the IFCJ started a fundraising campaign, mobilizing thousands of its donors from all around the world to raise money for Israelis in need as they cope with the pandemic.

Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the IFCJ, said, “Israel is dealing with an emergency like it has never known, and we are all committed to enlisting and assisting the medical teams that are at the forefront in this struggle. This is an urgent need, and we will go above and beyond in order to help in every way possible. We call on all our friends around the world to join us and contribute any way they can. We are indebted to our committed donors who are already answering this call, even though the coronavirus poses a direct threat to them and their communities as well.”

