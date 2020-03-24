Inspiring American Youth When Coronavirus Demands Altruism

I grew up in Miami but never participated in the spring break ritual, because I was studying in a yeshiva. So no doubt there is a tinge of jealousy in seeing thousands of young men and women partying on the beaches of Texas and Florida while I’m cooped up in the freezing cold of New Jersey and New York.

My overwhelming feeling, however, is confusion at seeing this spectacle juxtaposed with the stories of the COVID-19 virus stacking up bodies around the world.

These young people are aware of the global crisis. They know that people are dying, that tens of thousands are infected, and that our country is on the verge of paralysis as we are asked to stay in our homes to prevent the spread of the disease. Yet, we see them frolicking in the sea, potential carriers of the disease who are putting other people at risk and endangering themselves.

But even if those who say we’re overreacting are right, shouldn’t those taking part in the partying scene feel that it’s unseemly at a time when so many are suffering?

But a lot of people just don’t seem to give a damn. I saw one spring breaker interviewed on TV. When he was asked whether he was worried about the virus, he said something along the lines of, “Whether I get the virus or not, I’m going to keep partying.”

OK. I’m not entirely surprised. Young people are often narcissistic and believe they are invincible. They’ve also been lulled into complacency by reports that the most vulnerable people are elderly, and that if young people do get the disease, it’s not much worse than the flu. Well, now we’re getting more information and it turns out that new CDC data indicates nearly 40% of patients sick enough to be hospitalized were age 20 to 54. A lot of you folks on the beach fall into that range.

Adults in charge of our health bear responsibility as well. While most large cities are shutting everything down outside of grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals, officials in Texas and Florida apparently were less concerned with the spread of the virus than the potential damage to their economy if they shut down the beaches. This is irresponsible and sends the message to young people that what they are doing is just fine, damn the consequences.

We’re fortunate that the youth of today have not been forced to learn the meaning of sacrifice. When I was in yeshiva in New York a rabbi told us that during the Holocaust, American Jewry knew Jews were being annihilated and they’d tell kids in yeshiva to do something to show they cared, to sacrifice something, even if it was as trivial as giving up eating candy to demonstrate empathy for the suffering of Jews elsewhere. Obviously, this was not going to save anyone in Europe. But the point was to teach children that when the world is on fire and people are suffering, you should minimize your pleasure activities.

This isn’t the Holocaust or World War II. God willing, we will take the necessary measures and our medical researchers will discover a vaccine to flatten the curve and minimize the sickness, death, and economic pain caused by the virus.

Right now, virtually the entire world is suffering. People are really scared. Imagine though how it must look to people in, say, Italy, where the pandemic is taking thousands of lives, to see pictures of young Americans partying on the beach. They must be appalled by the insensitivity and indifference to the people around them, as well as their own health. They probably are wondering how many of the beachgoers may go to visit their grandparents and bring the virus with them.

I understand that confining hundreds of thousand of teenagers to their rooms is impractical. Believe me, my family and I are going a bit stir crazy. But they also have a future to consider.

Of course, not every teenager is partying at the beach. This is a generation that has demonstrated the potential to teach their elders lessons about what it takes to save the world. They are fighting for social justice and the need to address things like unnecessarily harming the environment. Now is the time to harness that positive energy for the benefit of America.

They are less susceptible to the disease and, if they’re careful and follow the health guidelines, they can be helping people who are suffering and desperately need help. I saw a clip on the news of two people who played their instruments on the porch of an elderly woman living alone. There are other ways to help people confined to their homes feel less isolated. This is the time for young people to prove they can be the next great generation.

We’re dealing with an emergency now, but we should already start planning for the future so our youth can develop greater sensitivity, a sense of pride, and a realization that they have an obligation to their country. Israelis learn these attributes serving in the military — men for nearly three years and women for two.

Our teens don’t have to make many sacrifices for this country. Is it too much to ask every high school graduate to commit a year to helping their fellow Americans?

One of the great things about young people today is that many are enthusiastic about public service. We see this when students volunteer to help communities after national disasters. It should not be that onerous to ask every student to participate in a project that will truly make America greater.

If college is only three years, they will be finished with school at the same time as if they’d gone straight to a four-year school. An added benefit is that students and their parents would save a fortune in tuition and loans.

We need a year of national service to make our youth more sensitive, generous, and happy. President Trump can encourage a new moral regeneration by leading the call for a year of national service and offering incentives for participation.

The current crisis will not be our last. We will be far better prepared for the next one if we have an army of people dedicated to serving the needs of their fellow Americans.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, “America’s Rabbi,” whom The Washington Post calls “the most famous Rabbi in America,” is the author of Judaism for Everyone and Renewal: The Seven Central Values of the Jewish Faith. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley.