Dual-listed on the NYSE and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, ICL is an industrial company focusing on agriculture, food, and engineered materials. The company is controlled by its largest shareholder, Tel Aviv-listed Israel Corporation. ICL employs more than 11,000 people, and its 2019 revenue totaled approximately $5.3 billion.
Israel Chemicals Donates Money, Swabs to Bolster Battle Against Covid-19 in Israel
by Adi Pick / CTech
CTech – Tel Aviv-headquartered Israel Chemicals (ICL), with the help of the regional managers of its factories in China, is importing 20,000 swabs for the diagnosis of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Israel, the company announced Sunday. ICL also donated NIS 900,000 (approximately $247,000) to Israeli hospitals Soroka University Medical Center in Israel’s south and Chaim Sheba Medical Center in the Tel Aviv area.
The swabs, for which the company reported costs of NIS 200,000 (approximately $50,000), were pre-approved by Israel’s Ministry of Health.