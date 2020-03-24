Tuesday, March 24th | 29 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Coronavirus Death Toll in Israel Rises to 3

‘You’re Spreading the Virus’: Hasidic Man Alleges Antisemitic Discrimination at New York Car Dealership

One Million Israelis Could Be Unemployed by End of Passover Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Tributes Pour in After Leading UK Rabbi Dies of Coronavirus

Israeli Military Readying to Enforce Potential Total Shutdown of Country

‘We’re Here to Help’ — Coronavirus Won’t Stop Assistance to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Head of Jewish Social Service Program Pledges

Israel Suffers Second Coronavirus Fatality, a 67-Year-Old Woman

India Shuts Down for 21 Days as Coronavirus Spreads Across South Asia

Israel’s State Comptroller Report Reveals Failure to Prepare for a Pandemic

Israel Chemicals Donates Money, Swabs to Bolster Battle Against Covid-19 in Israel

March 24, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Israel Suffers Second Coronavirus Fatality, a 67-Year-Old Woman

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman in self-quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

A 67-year-old Israeli woman passed away from coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the country’s death toll from the disease to two.

The victim, Malka Keva of Bat Yam, suffered from a serious preexisting condition. She died at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Our intensive care team fought for her life with great dedication, but her condition deteriorated, and despite intensive care, she died.”

“We take part in the family’s grief,” the statement added. “We have sent them a notification on the issue and our social work teams are in contact with them.”

The first Israeli to die of the disease — 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even of Jerusalem — passed away last Friday.

The Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday that 1,656 Israelis had been infected with coronavirus so far, with 30 in serious condition.

In one piece of good news, a two-month-old Israeli baby who was previous thought to have contracted coronavirus earlier this week tested negative for the disease.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.