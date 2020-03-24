Israel Suffers Second Coronavirus Fatality, a 67-Year-Old Woman

A 67-year-old Israeli woman passed away from coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the country’s death toll from the disease to two.

The victim, Malka Keva of Bat Yam, suffered from a serious preexisting condition. She died at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Our intensive care team fought for her life with great dedication, but her condition deteriorated, and despite intensive care, she died.”

“We take part in the family’s grief,” the statement added. “We have sent them a notification on the issue and our social work teams are in contact with them.”

The first Israeli to die of the disease — 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even of Jerusalem — passed away last Friday.

The Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday that 1,656 Israelis had been infected with coronavirus so far, with 30 in serious condition.

In one piece of good news, a two-month-old Israeli baby who was previous thought to have contracted coronavirus earlier this week tested negative for the disease.