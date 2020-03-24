Israeli Military Readying to Enforce Potential Total Shutdown of Country

Israel’s military is preparing for a potential total shutdown of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to mobilize eight battalions to aid authorities in enforcing it.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that these battalions would work with and supplement civilian police forces, carry no weapons, and have no judicial authorities over civilians.

The IDF is also readying for a complete closure of the West Bank to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus into Israel.

At the same time, thousands of troops would be used to provide food and medicine to at-risk populations — particularly the sick and elderly.

The IDF Home Front Command would be tasked with aiding Israelis returning from abroad. They would be isolated in hotels, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

The IDF has also opened a coronavirus testing facility that can service hundreds of soldiers a day.

The military currently has 23 infected soldiers and 5,600 in quarantine.

Overall, 1,656 Israelis had been infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday. Three Israelis had died from the disease and around 30 were in serious condition.