UJA-Federation of New York Announces $23 Million in Grants, Loans Amid Pandemic

JNS.org – The UJA-Federation of New York (UJA) on Monday announced more than $23 million in immediate financial assistance to help New Yorkers affected by coronavirus.

The grants and loans are intended to offer immediate relief to New Yorkers facing food insecurity and to provide financial relief to UJA partner organizations so that they can continue to provide essential health and human services to their communities.

“This first round of grants is a critical part of UJA’s broad effort to support the most vulnerable New Yorkers during this crisis,” said UJA CEO Eric Goldstein. “We’re deeply grateful to all our nonprofit partners on the front lines who work tirelessly—day in and day out, and in times of crisis—to sustain our community.”

UJA will establish a $20 million loan fund at HFLS to offer zero-interest loans to UJA partner agencies that are under financial stress. This loan fund is intended to stabilize at-risk organizations that provide essential health and human services for millions of New Yorkers. An additional $1 million loan will ensure that HFLS can continue to provide loans to small businesses.

