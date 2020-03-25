Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Has Limited Scope for Coronavirus Economic Stimulus

Israeli Envoy Wishes Swift Recovery to UK’s Prince Charles After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Israeli PM Netanyahu: ‘We Got Past Pharoah, We’ll Get Past Corona’

Heartening Photo Shows Jewish and Muslim Emergency Responders in Israel Taking Joint Prayer Break Amid Coronavirus Crisis

New York Local DA Announces Discrimination Inquiry Into Car Dealership Where Hasidic Man Was Told, ‘You’re Spreading the Virus’

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Symptoms ‘Mild’

Relatives of Israeli Coronavirus Fatalities Speak Out: ‘It Could Happen to Anyone’

Israeli Rabbis Rule Video Conferencing for Passover Seders Permissible in ‘Emergency Situation’

Organizer of Iran Regime’s Holocaust Caricature Contest Now Peddling Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

March 25, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Relatives of Israeli Coronavirus Fatalities Speak Out: ‘It Could Happen to Anyone’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The relatives of the five Israelis who have died of the coronavirus so far spoke out on Wednesday, expressing grief and urging others to follow official instructions to prevent the further spread of the disease, Channel 13 reported.

Orit, the daughter of 87-year-old Moshe Orinstein, who died on Tuesday in Jerusalem, blamed her father’s death on conditions at the nursing home where he lived, saying, “My father paid the price for this management.”

She said the nursing home staff was being forced to treat their residents “when they have no protective measures” and “we will count more and more dead from this nursing home.”

The husband of Malka Keva, 67, who also died of coronavirus on Tuesday, said, “When they informed us she was being hooked up to an infusion, I told my son Moshiko that it was over.”

Because of the quarantine, he said, “I couldn’t say goodbye to her. I sent her messages that maybe if she woke up, she would read them.”

Iris Avraham, daughter of Moshe Hillel, 76, who died Wednesday, said, “My father is gone and my mother is hospitalized at Tel HaShomer [Hospital], and can’t come to the funeral.”

“This is the message I want to convey to the entire people,” she said, “if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone.”

“That’s why I say — stay at home, don’t make mistakes. Keep your families safe, don’t go to grandparents,” she urged.

Yael Even, daughter of Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who last Friday became the first Israeli to die of coronavirus, said, “The most frustrating thing was that we couldn’t hold dad’s hand in his last moments. We saw him on camera and he smiled.”

“It is very sad that this is how it ended,” she stated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.