Relatives of Israeli Coronavirus Fatalities Speak Out: ‘It Could Happen to Anyone’

The relatives of the five Israelis who have died of the coronavirus so far spoke out on Wednesday, expressing grief and urging others to follow official instructions to prevent the further spread of the disease, Channel 13 reported.

Orit, the daughter of 87-year-old Moshe Orinstein, who died on Tuesday in Jerusalem, blamed her father’s death on conditions at the nursing home where he lived, saying, “My father paid the price for this management.”

She said the nursing home staff was being forced to treat their residents “when they have no protective measures” and “we will count more and more dead from this nursing home.”

The husband of Malka Keva, 67, who also died of coronavirus on Tuesday, said, “When they informed us she was being hooked up to an infusion, I told my son Moshiko that it was over.”

Because of the quarantine, he said, “I couldn’t say goodbye to her. I sent her messages that maybe if she woke up, she would read them.”

Iris Avraham, daughter of Moshe Hillel, 76, who died Wednesday, said, “My father is gone and my mother is hospitalized at Tel HaShomer [Hospital], and can’t come to the funeral.”

“This is the message I want to convey to the entire people,” she said, “if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone.”

“That’s why I say — stay at home, don’t make mistakes. Keep your families safe, don’t go to grandparents,” she urged.

Yael Even, daughter of Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who last Friday became the first Israeli to die of coronavirus, said, “The most frustrating thing was that we couldn’t hold dad’s hand in his last moments. We saw him on camera and he smiled.”

“It is very sad that this is how it ended,” she stated.