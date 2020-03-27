Friday, March 27th | 2 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Britain’s PM Johnson Has Coronavirus, Self-Isolates in Downing Street

Hope Is Nice, but After Coronavirus, Demonization of Israel Is Unlikely to Change

When It Comes to Covid-19, the Tech Industry’s Urge to Disrupt May Be Disruptive

US Has Most Coronavirus Cases in World, Next Wave Aimed at Louisiana

Israel, the Palestinians, Coronavirus and Peace

IDF Takes Over Care for Nation’s Most Vulnerable, Works With Defense Ministry to Battle Coronavirus

Whirlwind Week Ends With Unity Government in Israel, Netanyahu Remaining at the Helm

The Coronavirus Takes a Titan

Has Syria Reactivated Its Chemical Weapons Program?

Woman Arrested for Alleged Facebook Post Connecting Virus to Chassidic Weddings

March 27, 2020 7:38 am
0

Israeli Troops to Help Enforce Coronavirus Lockdown

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The beach in Tel Aviv is seen empty, amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

Israel will deploy armed troops to support police on street patrols in enforcing a lockdown against the coronavirus epidemic, the military said on Friday.

About 500 troops will join police squads from Sunday to help “in patrolling, isolating and securing certain areas, blocking routes and additional similar assignments,” the military said in a statement.

Israel has reported more than 3,000 infections and 10 deaths from the illness. This week, authorities tightened a partial lockdown, requiring citizens to stay within 100 meters of home and setting sanctions for defying rules.

Israelis have been told to stay home where possible, schools have been shut and many businesses have closed, prompting more than 500,000 layoffs.

Police have set up roadblocks to enforce curbs on movement and break up gatherings.

The troops will be armed and one battalion of soldiers will be deployed to each of Israel’s eight police districts, the military said.

The virus curbs have rattled Israel’s economy. The central bank this week projected an economic contraction of 2.5% in 2020, but only if the partial lockdown eases by the end of April.

The government has eased requirements for collecting unemployment but has not said how much the relief package would cost.

Centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cited the pandemic on Thursday in moving toward a unity government with right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a surprise move that could end a year of political deadlock.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.