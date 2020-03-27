Israel’s Netanyahu Wishes ‘Full and Speedy Recovery’ to UK’s Johnson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent well-wishes to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, on Friday after it was announced the UK leader had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Dear @BorisJohnson, on behalf of the people of Israel I wish you a full and speedy recovery,” Netanyahu tweeted.

In a video statement published on Twitter earlier on Friday, the 55-year-old Johnson said, “I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive. I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say — a temperature and a persistent cough.”

“So I am working from home,” he added, referring to his official 10 Downing Street residence. “I’m self-isolating. Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the UK’s Prince Charles had also tested positive for coronavirus, prompting Israel’s ambassador in London, Mark Regev, to tweet, “On behalf of us all at @IsraelInUK, wishing HRH The Prince of Wales the speediest of recoveries to full health.”