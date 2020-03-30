Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Jersey Man in Custody for Threatening to Beat Up Orthodox Jews Over Coronavirus Distancing

Jack Ma, Alibaba Foundation Donate Medical Supplies to Israel to Fight Coronavirus

From Team Management to Company App Development: Six Israeli Startups That Make Working From Home Easier

Iran Plans Tougher Restrictions as Coronavirus Toll Rises

Syria Reports First Coronavirus Death as Fears Grow of Major Outbreak

The Plague and a God of Absolute Freedom

Netanyahu Self-Isolating After Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Airstrikes Hit Houthi-Held Yemeni Capital Sanaa -Witnesses

Jewish Organizations, Leaders See Relief in Bill Passed by Congress Offering Assistance to Nonprofits

As Death Toll Rises, Israel Braces for ‘5,000 Patients on Ventilators’

March 30, 2020 8:13 am
0

Intel Israel Donates Money for Coronavirus Testing Machine to Rambam Hospital

avatar by JNS.org

Cars drive past US chipmaker Intel Corp’s “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Intel Israel announced a donation of NIS 1.25 million (about $339,114) last week to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa to be used for the purchase of a coronavirus testing machine, reported the website NoCamels.

The Genomic STARlet by Hamilton Robotics produces and extracts genetic material from respiratory samples taken from people believed to have COVID-19, said Rambam’s general-director Michael Halbertal.

The automated machine will increase the number of coronavirus tests that can be processed, which then boost the capability of detection and treatment. The hospital will also receive two systems that can detect the presence of the virus, according to NoCamels.

“With these three devices, we will be able to greatly increase the number of tests performed in the laboratory, while maintaining uncompromising quality,” said Halbertal. “The Rambam Hospital and Intel have a long history of collaborations that directly influenced the hospital’s capabilities and our ability to help patients. This time of current crisis is no different.”

Related coverage

March 30, 2020 10:57 am
0

Jack Ma, Alibaba Foundation Donate Medical Supplies to Israel to Fight Coronavirus

CTech - Jack Ma, the founder and former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, through the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma...

Intel Israel said in a statement: “We are in challenging times that demand social responsibility and unity … including that of the business sector. Intel Israel’s management and employees see great importance in the social responsibility of helping to deal with the coronavirus crisis affecting us these days.”

The number of Israelis infected with COVID-19 stood at 3,035 as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.