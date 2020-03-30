Intel Israel Donates Money for Coronavirus Testing Machine to Rambam Hospital

JNS.org – Intel Israel announced a donation of NIS 1.25 million (about $339,114) last week to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa to be used for the purchase of a coronavirus testing machine, reported the website NoCamels.

The Genomic STARlet by Hamilton Robotics produces and extracts genetic material from respiratory samples taken from people believed to have COVID-19, said Rambam’s general-director Michael Halbertal.

The automated machine will increase the number of coronavirus tests that can be processed, which then boost the capability of detection and treatment. The hospital will also receive two systems that can detect the presence of the virus, according to NoCamels.

“With these three devices, we will be able to greatly increase the number of tests performed in the laboratory, while maintaining uncompromising quality,” said Halbertal. “The Rambam Hospital and Intel have a long history of collaborations that directly influenced the hospital’s capabilities and our ability to help patients. This time of current crisis is no different.”

