Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

In Virtual Meeting, UN Security Council Praises Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

ADL Issues Advice on Preventing ‘Zoom-Bombing,’ as Extremists Troll Online Video Platforms During Coronavirus Crisis

Israel to Use Computer Analysis to Find Likely Coronavirus Carriers

Saudi Arabia Expands Lockdown as Coronavirus Death Toll Doubles

China, Iran and the Spread of Coronavirus

Jerusalem Orchestra Members Perform Virtual Concert From Homes in Israel, New York

Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions, as Massive Economic Aid Plan Unveiled

Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

March 30, 2020 4:02 pm
0

Israel to Use Computer Analysis to Find Likely Coronavirus Carriers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man sits at an outdoor gym by the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

Israel‘s Defense Ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones — produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO — to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters that the “coronameter” would need approval from the cabinet — likely to be given — as well as an assessment of privacy issues from the attorney general, who has the power to block it. But it could be operational within 48 hours of getting the go-ahead.

Israel already tests around 5,000 people a day for the new virus, which can cause respiratory failure but also be present for several days without causing symptoms, and imposes strict quarantine on those found to have it.

It hopes soon to double the number of tests. To help it decide who to test, it is using military-level surveillance to tracks civilians’ movements — prompting complaints about invasion of privacy from rights groups.

Related coverage

March 30, 2020 4:38 pm
0

‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

Ahead of Passover and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett published a video on Monday imploring...

So far, Israel has recorded 4,347 cases of the virus, and 15 deaths. As of Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was self-isolating after a parliamentary aide tested positive for the virus.

Bennett said the cellphone tracking and geolocation data currently being used were no longer effective in finding the most likely carriers.

According to Israeli media, the system assigns a rating of 1 to 10 to the likelihood that a person is carrying the virus. This is updated in real time and could, for example, jump if someone visits a grocery store where carriers have been identified.

Israeli media said the software had been developed in cooperation with NSO.

NSO declined to comment and Bennett said he would not “announce who and what, because there are also complex elements in this context.”

The FBI is investigating NSO on suspicion of hacking US residents and companies and gathering intelligence on governments, as reported by Reuters in January.

Facebook’s WhatsApp sued NSO in October after finding evidence that it had abused a flaw in the popular chat program to remotely hijack hundreds of smartphones.

Bennett said that, while not perfect, the new software was the best option available to find likely carriers.

“All that is needed is to pour in the testing information, to link up the cellular tracking which we are making use of anyway, today, in the epidemiological tests.”

A source close to the matter said NSO’s first civilian product was being tested by about 15 governments around the world for use by health regulators.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.