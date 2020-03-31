Sanders’s Florida Campaign Office Spray-Painted With Swastikas

JNS.org – A campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was spay-painted with swastikas, announced a member of his team on Saturday.

The “Florida for Bernie” Twitter account tweeted, “Didn’t know if we should share, but one of our grassroots Bernie offices in Florida was vandalized with swastikas. Sheriff sent a team to clean it up.”

Where in Florida the office was vandalized is unknown.

Sanders retweeted a post by Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, who tweeted an article about the vandalism and added, “This is absolutely vile. It’s the second time this month #antisemitism and Nazi symbolism has been used to target Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail. This is not about politics: this type of hate needs to be addressed head-on and rejected by all.”

Anti-Semitism and Nazism destroyed a good part of my family. I’ll fight to make sure hatred has no place in our country. https://t.co/SbfxEvddD0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 30, 2020

Sanders posted, “Anti-Semitism and Nazism destroyed a good part of my family. I’ll fight to make sure hatred has no place in our country.”