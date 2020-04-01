21st Israeli Dies of COVID-19 as Cases Reach 5,591; Unemployment Hits Record Highs

JNS.org – As Israel saw its 21st coronavirus fatality on Wednesday and the number of confirmed infections in the country hit 5,591, the Israel National Employment Service (INES) announced that the number of unemployment claimants has exceeded one million for the first time.

Israel’s 21st coronavirus casualty was a 98-year-old woman who had “serious and complicated” preexisting conditions and had been hospitalized at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva. According to Israel’s Health Ministry, she represents the second victim to have contracted the virus at the Mishan nursing home in southern Jerusalem, with 12 other residents also testing positive, at least three of whom are currently in serious condition.

By Wednesday, more than NIS 1.5 million ($422,000) had been raised by Lod residents for the orphaned 4-year-old twins of 49-year-old Lod resident Tamar Peretz-Levi, who was hospitalized with coronavirus for less than a week before passing away on Tuesday. Her husband died three years ago of a heart attack.

Of Israel’s 5,591 cases, 97 are in serious condition, with 76 on ventilators. Another 122 are in moderate condition and 5,121 have minor symptoms, according to the ministry. Some 226 Israeli coronavirus patients have recovered.