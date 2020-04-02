Thursday, April 2nd | 8 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

DC Corrections Department Grants Early Release of Rabbi Convicted of Voyeurism

Jewish Agency Announces Emergency Fund for Non-Profits Hit Hard By Coronavirus

Israeli Hospitals: Patients Afraid of Coronavirus are Skipping Treatment and Dying

Political Rivals Biden, Trump May Talk About Coronavirus

Arabs Riot in Jaffa After Resident Arrested for Violating Quarantine Regulations

Romania Jewish Community Given Rabbinical Permission for Shabbat Burials

IsraAID Partners With Rome Jewish Community to Help Frontline Workers, Volunteers

Most Americans Huddle Indoors as Coronavirus Deaths Keep Spiking

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 3,160: Health Official

Pakistani Court Commutes Death Sentence of Main Suspect in Daniel Pearl Killing, Acquits Three

April 2, 2020 10:01 am
0

DC Corrections Department Grants Early Release of Rabbi Convicted of Voyeurism

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Rabbi Barry Freundel and his lawyer, Jeffrey Harris, enter D.C. Superior Court in Washington, D.C. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A Washington, DC, rabbi convicted of voyeurism was released on Wednesday, a DC Department of Corrections official told JNS.

Barry Freundel, the former rabbi of Kesher Israel in Georgetown between 1989 and 2014, was released early from the six-and-a-half year prison sentence he received in 2015 after pleading guilty to 52 counts stemming from secretly videotaping people at his synagogue’s mikvah.

Freundel was granted an early release from a DC jail due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused jails nationwide to release non-violent convicts early, and earning credits for good behavior.

“I am not happy he’s out, but I don’t want him to get sick so I understand why he was released, and he was near the end of his sentence so we knew this was coming soon anyway,” one of Freundel’s victims told JNS. “Many people are still deeply hurt by what he did. The best thing he can do is move far away and not be seen or heard from again.”

Related coverage

April 2, 2020 9:53 am
0

Jewish Agency Announces Emergency Fund for Non-Profits Hit Hard By Coronavirus

JNS.org - The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Ogen – Social Loan Fund, a not-for-profit lending fund, are launching...

The victim spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the matter’s sensitivity.

Freundel will not be required to register as a sex offender, as voyeurism is not one of the offenses listed under the DC Sex Offender Registration law, or be under post-release supervision. It is unknown where Freundel will live or work.

However, “We do know that Freundel will not be welcome at Kesher when we reopen and resume,” said the Orthodox synagogue in a statement on Wednesday evening. The synagogue closed earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bethany Mandel, who converted under Freundel to Judaism, told The Washington Post, “I hope that if he truly is sorry and wants to make amends for the pain he has caused, as he has claimed, he will consider the feelings of those who live in the communities in which he may decide to reside in.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.