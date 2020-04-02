Thursday, April 2nd | 8 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Arabs Riot in Jaffa After Resident Arrested for Violating Quarantine Regulations

Romania Jewish Community Given Rabbinical Permission for Shabbat Burials

IsraAID Partners With Rome Jewish Community to Help Frontline Workers, Volunteers

Most Americans Huddle Indoors as Coronavirus Deaths Keep Spiking

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 3,160: Health Official

Pakistani Court Commutes Death Sentence of Main Suspect in Daniel Pearl Killing, Acquits Three

Coronavirus Temporarily Slows Campus BDS Efforts

A Parents’ Guide to This Year’s Nuclear Family Seder

Who Compiled the Pesach Haggadah, and Why?

Israel’s Netanyahu Back in Isolation After Health Minister Gets Coronavirus

April 2, 2020 9:02 am
0

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 3,160: Health Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Emergency medical staff wearing protective suits sit in an ambulance while transferring a patient with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Masih Daneshvari Hospital, in Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 3,136, with 124 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Thursday, adding that the country had 50,468 cases of infection.

“We have 3,956 infected people in critical condition … There was 2,875 new cases of infected people in the past 24 hours… 16,711 people have recovered from the disease,” Jahanpur said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.