IsraAID Partners With Rome Jewish Community to Help Frontline Workers, Volunteers

JNS.org – The Israeli humanitarian aid organization IsraAID is providing support to frontline medical professionals and volunteers in the organization’s emergency units responding to the coronavirus crisis in Italy with the launch of webinars on stress management, psychological first aid and community resilience, it was announced on Tuesday.

IsraAID is working in partnership with La Deputazione Ebraica di Roma, the welfare organization of Rome’s Jewish community, to offer ongoing supervision and guidance, and support to locally led relief activities. Its webinars focus on self-care and ways of coping with stress, and are tailored to the specific needs of frontline workers.

Italy is one of the most affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 100,000 cases and more than 11,500 deaths.

IsraAID has maintained close ties with partner organizations in Italy, including in the Jewish community, since its work in the country from 2016 to 2019, following the August 2016 earthquake in Central Italy that killed 299 people.

