Friday, April 3rd | 9 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

Pakistani Authorities Rearrest Four Terrorists Acquitted for Murder of Daniel Pearl

‘Queen of Mean’ Trust Donates $11 Million to Help Israeli Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

Iraq Has Confirmed Thousands More COVID-19 Cases Than Reported, Medics Say

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million, Wreaking World Havoc

Israeli-Sponsored UN Resolution to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Passed by General Assembly

Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back

World Jewish Leaders Deliberate Issues of the Day: Virus, Economy, Passover, Antisemitism

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,294: Health Ministry

Pandemic Prompts Prayer at Home, Online Through America, According to Latest Pew Study

April 3, 2020 7:26 am
0

Israel Seals Off Ultra-Orthodox Town Hit Hard by Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli police stand guard at the entrance to the town of Bnei Brak, as they enforce a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), April 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ilan Rosenberg.

Israeli police threw up metal barricades and roadblocks on Friday to enforce a lockdown of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus.

Emergency regulations approved by the cabinet late Thursday declared Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, a “restricted zone” due to its high rate of infections. The new designation allows authorities to tighten curbs on public movement.

Police units, wearing surgical masks and gloves, moved swiftly early on Friday to cordon off major intersections around the town and enforce the new rules.

“Bnei Brak is on lockdown, as of this morning, and police will prevent any movements in or out of the city,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Related coverage

April 3, 2020 10:14 am
0

Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back

CTech - One thing is clear to all academic institutions in Israel: campuses will never be the same following the coronavirus...

“People are only allowed in or out for medical reasons or medical support,” he added.

Medical experts estimate that as many as 38% of Bnei Brak’s 200,000 residents are infected with coronavirus and that the town could soon account for as many as 30% of cases in Israel’s 8.7 million population.

This is due to Bnai Brak’s population density, which Israeli officials say is almost 100 times higher than the national average. Many residents are poor and some have heeded rabbis who, distrusting the state, spurned anti-virus measures.

With the elderly especially prone to the illness, Israel’s military plans to evacuate 4,500 people aged 80 and above in the town, and place them in isolation in hostels requisitioned by the armed forces.

Israel has reported at least 34 deaths and close to 7,000 cases of coronavirus. Tight curbs have confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and sending unemployment over 24%.

In the West Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday night extended a state of emergency for another month, starting April 4.

The order was issued by presidential decree last month after a coronavirus outbreak in Bethlehem which forced closure of the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.