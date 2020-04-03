Israeli Researchers Believe Coronavirus Vaccine Testing Could Commence by June

JNS.org – Israeli researchers said they are days away from finishing production of the active component of a coronavirus vaccine that could be tested on humans starting June 1.

“We are in the final stages and within a few days we will hold the proteins—the active component of the vaccine,” Dr. Chen Katz, group leader of the biotechnology group at the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The human trials will be conducted on “young, healthy individuals” and will then likely expand to the general population, Katz said, adding that he believes the vaccine will be available first in Israel.

MIGAL said in late February that it would complete production of its vaccine within three weeks and have it on the market in three months, but Katz explained to the Post that the process was delayed because it took longer than anticipated to receive the genetic construct they ordered from China, due to airways being closed and the product needing to be rerouted.

Related coverage Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back CTech - One thing is clear to all academic institutions in Israel: campuses will never be the same following the coronavirus...