April 3, 2020 9:31 am
UK Home Office Grants More Than $17 Million for Security at Jewish Institutions

JNS.org

Golders Green Synagogue in a heavily Jewish suburb of London, March 2016. Photo: Erfurth/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The UK Home Office has granted more than $17 million to the Community Security Trust, a charity that helps Jewish institutions with security and fight antisemitism.

“Antisemitic incidents are not just an attack on the Jewish community, but on everyone who believes in a free and open society,” said British Home Secretary Priti Patel. “This funding will help Jewish people practice their religion and way of life without fear of attack or persecution.”

“The British Jewish community is deeply grateful for the renewal of Home Office funding for security guards at Jewish schools and other communal premises facing the continuing threat of terrorism,” said CST Chief Executive David Delew. “CST will continue managing this grant, which alleviates a serious financial security burden from Jewish communities across the country.”

The grant was introduced in 2015 following a series of terror attacks against Jewish targets across Europe. It has been renewed yearly following security assessments by the Home Office.

Most of the funding will go towards protective measures for Jewish schools. All  synagogues in the United Kingdom have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools only remain open for the children of those conducting essential work.

