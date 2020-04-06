4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Israel

JNS.org – A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Israel’s south on Sunday morning, according to the Geophysical Institute of Israel.

According to the institute, the earthquake epicenter was around 62 miles south of Eilat in an area known as the Great Rift Valley—the edge of a tectonic plate in Israel that runs parallel to the Jordan River.

Various residents of Eilat, as quoted by Ynet, were shaken awake by the tremblor, which hit just after 5 am.

“Storms, coronavirus and now earthquake, what else? The 10 plagues? God save us,” said Eilat resident Galit Adler Malka, according to the report.

Related coverage Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White Said to Reach Agreement on Unity Government Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White...