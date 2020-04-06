Monday, April 6th | 12 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu and Putin Discuss Israel-Russia Cooperation in Fighting Coronavirus

2,000 Israeli Medical Students Fighting Coronavirus Without Pay

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Tel Aviv Skyscraper Lit Up With Words of Jewish Prayer ‘Shema Yisrael’

Australian Jewish Group Charges Amazon With ‘Betrayal’ as Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Remains on Sale

In Unprecedented Move, US State Department Designates Russian Neo-Nazi Group as ‘Terrorist Organization’

As Tourism Industry Collapses, Southern Israeli Resort City of Eilat Hits 70% Unemployment Rate

Yale University Rabbi Abused and Beaten in Antisemitic Robbery Praises Swift Police Response

Coalition Hit Another Roadblock Hours After Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White Said to Reach Unity Government Deal

Boris Johnson in Hospital With Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms But Still Working

April 6, 2020 9:41 am
0

First of 11 Planes Bringing Vital Medical Supplies From China to Israel Touches Down

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli worker stands outside the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem that was converted to receive coronavirus patients, March 19, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – The first in a convoy of 11 El Al planes carrying tons of critical medical equipment to Israel from China touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday morning, as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that planes carrying 20 tons of vital medical supplies including 900,000 surgical masks, half a million protective suits, several ventilators and other equipment would touch down one after another over the course of the next several days, in a coordinated effort with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, El Al airlines and Israel Chemicals.

Due to an international run on coronavirus testing reagents, Israel has not been able to perform the 30,000 tests per day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for last week, but has still managed to continue testing on a smaller scale.

As of Monday, Israel’s coronavirus death toll stood at 51, with 8,611 confirmed cases of infection. So far, 585 people have recovered from the virus since the first official case was registered on February 2.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.