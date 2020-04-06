Jerusalem Venture Partners to Conduct Virtual Tech Event to Aid Global Healthcare Systems

CTech – In the midst of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), an internationally renowned venture capital fund, has initiated a global virtual event to explore how digital health can be fully leveraged to challenge the spread of the virus. The event, entitled Saving the Global Health Systems, will include senior Spanish and Italian officials, academics, industry figures, and frontline medical professionals from Israel and around the world.

The event will take place on Monday, April 6 at 5:30 pm. CTech readers will be able to join the live event and watch the live stream on our website.

The discussion will address four main challenges facing public health systems during times of crisis, including finding solutions to address the need for medical equipment, medicine and food supplies, advancing remote care mechanisms, and establishing creative temporary emergency facilities.

JVP founder and executive chairman Erel Margalit will be joined by key policy and technology figures from Israel, China, Italy, the US and around the world. Among the participants will be secretary general of industry and small and medium-sized enterprises at the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Raül Blanco Díaz; member of the Italian parliament and entrepreneur Mattia Mor; Steven Ullman, professor at the University of Miami; Brazilian Ministry of Health secretary DeniZar Vianna; Israeli director of the Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response Center Prof. Elhanan Bar-On; and ER nurse Julie Zehavy.

The event will also include industry leaders developing technological solutions to help battle the virus, including Nasdaq-listed 3D printing company Stratasys; anti-bacterial fabric startup Sonovia; remote care startups Datos Health, ThermoGate, and Well-Beat; robot company Temi Global; mobile hospital operators MCC Group London.