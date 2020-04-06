Monday, April 6th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 6, 2020 3:28 pm
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view outside of St Thomas’ Hospital in London, April 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Simon Dawson.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize, Downing Street said.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government had earlier said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesman for his office said.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary.”

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26.

