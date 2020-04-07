Tuesday, April 7th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 7, 2020 12:14 pm
Police Searching for Man Who Daubed Boston-Area Chabad Center With Antisemitic Graffiti in Russian

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The unidentified man who daubed antisemitic graffiti on the Chabad center in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo: Screenshot.

Police are searching for an unidentified man who scrawled antisemitic graffiti at the entrance to the Chabad religious movement’s office in Brookline, Massachusetts, next to Boston.

The act of vandalism was caught by security camera footage just before 2 a.m on Monday.

It showed a heavy-set white man wearing dark glasses and with a cigarette dangling from his mouth approaching the building, where he left antisemitic epithets written in the Russian language alongside a symbol that resembled a swastika.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The New England office of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced a $1,000 reward for information about the offender on Tuesday.

“This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement. “We are grateful to Brookline police who remain on the front lines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe.”

