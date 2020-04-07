Tuesday, April 7th | 13 Nisan 5780

Top Jewish Group Commemorates 26th Anniversary of Start of Rwandan Genocide

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeanette Kagame light the Rwandan genocide flame of hope, known as the ‘Kwibuka’ (Remembering), at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center in Kigali, Rwanda, April 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jean Bizimana.

Tuesday marked the 26th anniversary of the start of the Rwandan genocide, in which 800,000 people were killed.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) commemorated the anniversary with a tweet, saying, “On this day in 1994, a horrific 100 days were unleashed in #Rwanda. 800,000 Tutsi people, as well as moderate Hutus, were murdered in three months.”

“On the Int’l Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, we stand in solidarity with all victims of hate,”  the WJC added.

