Why Do European NGOs Support Palestinian Terrorism?

When the European Union was founded in 1993, it had clear goals in mind — creating a new era of peace and stability in both Europe and the world. Over the years, this powerful entity has indeed helped create a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

However, one aspect of the union that has been continuously criticized is their involvement with, and funding of, organizations with undeniable ties to terrorist entities — like War on Want.

War on Want is a London-based NGO that self-describes as an anti-poverty charity. Yet a simple scratch beneath the surface exposes an organization that maintains steep anti-Israel sentiments, as well as connections to terrorist entities.

NGO Monitor described War on Want as the “leader and mobilizer of [the] anti-Israel BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanctions,) movement.” BDS has long been known for its radical anti-Israel beliefs and its terrorist connections. A report aptly named “Terrorists in Suits” found over 100 links between Hamas and BDS. The leading BDS committee includes a coalition of 28 Palestinian entities — among them terror groups, such as Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Related coverage The Coronavirus Crisis Shows Local Farming to Be an Existential Need Until the coronavirus pandemic, the inhabitants of many of the world’s big cities felt no sense of dependence on their...

Interpal is another group that funds War on Want. Interpal is not only designated as a terrorist organization by countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia, but was described by the US Department of the Treasury as “a principal charity utilized to hide the flow of money to Hamas.”

The relationship between War on Want and leading anti-Israel terrorist groups is so close that, in October 2018, PayPal ceased providing services to War on Want in an effort to limit their cash-flow to these dangerous groups.

Those involved with the movement are themselves steeped in anti-Israel biases and dangerous agendas. War on Want, whose goal is supposedly combating world poverty, employs known terrorist sympathizers such as Ryvka Barnard, the organization’s senior campaigner on militarism, and her husband Mazen Masri.

Barnard is one of the most vocal leaders of War on Want. With a PhD in Middle Eastern studies, she has used War on Want as a platform to spread her anti-Israel message. She supported banning Israeli products, has written hundreds of anti-Israel op-eds that have been labeled as biased and “plagued with inaccuracies,” and led campaigns against companies who support Israel’s military.

Masri too has played a part in War on Want over the years. A lawyer who holds both Israeli and Canadian citizenship, he is also active in BDS, often speaking at their events or publishing articles against Israel. Masri runs in dangerous circles and has ties to many nefarious figures.

The problematic recipients of the EU’s funds are not a new problem. Last year, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was questioned on the topic. She responded that not only is there a strict monitoring and verification procedure, but she is “confident that EU funding has not been used to support [the] boycott of Israel or BDS activities and certainly not to finance terrorism.”

But if the European Union continues to fund organizations such as War on Want, an entity with a morally reprehensible leadership, an unapologetic anti-Israel agenda, and obvious links to terrorist organizations, it is clear that these are merely empty words.

Oliver Taylor recently completed his master’s degree in political science, and works as a freelance writer in the UK with a focus on the Middle East.