Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Releases Virtual Passover Music Medley

As Jews around the world prepared for the first Passover Seder on Wednesday night under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) released a stirring music video to raise spirits.

Introduced by music director-designate Lahav Shani, 19 musicians of the IPO played parts of “Ma Nishtana,” “Simcha Raba,” “B’tzet Yisrael” and “Avadim Hayinu” — all songs from the Passover Haggadah that is read during the Seder — in the three-minute virtual performance.

“We miss you and prepared something special for you,” said Shani in his introduction, as the musicians — who came together on an online video platform from their separate locations — launched into the medley.

Watch the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s “chag sameach” video for the Passover holiday: