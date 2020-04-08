Wednesday, April 8th | 14 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Releases Virtual Passover Music Medley

Netanyahu, Gantz Send Passover Greetings to Jews Worldwide, Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign

Morocco’s Tiny Jewish Community Hit Hard by Coronavirus, With 11 Dead

After Nearly 200 Years of Publication, Coronavirus Drives UK’s Main Jewish Newspaper Into Liquidation

Blue and White Tells Likud There Will Be Fourth Elections If It Doesn’t Agree to Original Coalition Deal

Israel’s President Rivlin in Passover Message: ‘These Days We All Pray for the Good Days That Will Come’

Israelis Mark Passover, a Celebration of Freedom, in Virtual Isolation

Israeli Medical Centers Adopt Command-and-Control System to Manage Battle Against Virus

With US-Taliban Deal, Will Iran Seek to Fill Power Vacuum in Afghanistan?

April 8, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Releases Virtual Passover Music Medley

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Musicians from the woodwind section of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in the music video released for Passover. Photo: Screenshot.

As Jews around the world prepared for the first Passover Seder on Wednesday night under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) released a stirring music video to raise spirits.

Introduced by music director-designate Lahav Shani, 19 musicians of the IPO played parts of “Ma Nishtana,” “Simcha Raba,” “B’tzet Yisrael” and “Avadim Hayinu” — all songs from the Passover Haggadah that is read during the Seder — in the three-minute virtual performance.

“We miss you and prepared something special for you,” said Shani in his introduction, as the musicians — who came together on an online video platform from their separate locations — launched into the medley.

Watch the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s “chag sameach” video for the Passover holiday:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.