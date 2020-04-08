Yeshivahs Distribute Medical Equipment, Turn Gym Into Field Hospital for Patients

JNS.org – Two yeshivahs in New York state have found unique approaches to helping medical professionals combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Yeshiva Sh’or Yoshuv in Nassau County assembled what is being described as a “field hospital” for coronavirus patients inside its gym and other areas in the school, and is working with Northwell Health, New York’s largest hospital system, to make it operational, said health and local officials.

A Northwell spokesperson said the hospital is negotiating with the yeshivah about opening the location for moderately ill, “low-acuity” COVID-19 patients, and that state and local approvals are still needed before the facility can begin running, reported Newsday.

Meanwhile, Beit Midrash of Great Neck, located in Long Island, has turned into a makeshift distribution center so that thousands of masks and hand sanitizer dispensers can be delivered, for free, to New York City hospitals, Jewish Insider reported.

