Saturday, April 11th | 17 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000, Highest in World Exceeding Italy

Using His Own ‘Metrics,’ Trump Says Ending US Shutdown Is Biggest Decision Yet

In Global War on Coronavirus, Some Fear Civil Rights Are Collateral Damage

PM Johnson Out of Intensive Care as He Continues COVID-19 Recovery

On Good Friday, Jerusalem Archbishop Urges Prayer for the Suffering and Dying

Hamas Arrests Palestinians in Gaza for Zoom Video Chat With Israelis

American Seders Go Online on a Passover Night Different From All Others

Speed of Coronavirus Deaths Shock Doctors as New York Toll Hits New High

Saudi-Led Ceasefire in Yemen Begins, Lifting Hopes for Peace

Passover in Israel Looks Like Yom Kippur — Roads Empty Due to Coronavirus

April 11, 2020 1:25 pm
0

US Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000, Highest in World Exceeding Italy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Healthcare workers load a person into an ambulance outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly.

US deaths due to the coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Saturday, the highest reported number in the world, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs the pandemic might be nearing a peak.

Italy has the second most reported deaths at 19,468 and Spain is in third place with 16,353. The United States has five times the population of Italy and nearly seven times the population of Spain.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the epidemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

Public health experts have warned that the US death toll could spike to 200,000 over the summer if unprecedented stay-at-home orders that have closed businesses and kept most Americans indoors are lifted after 30 days.

The stay-at-home orders imposed in recent weeks across 42 of the 50 states have taken a huge toll on American commerce, with some economists forecasting job losses of up to 20 million by month’s end, raising questions about how long business closures and travel restrictions can be sustained.

Globally, there have been more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, with the death toll surpassing 106,000.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.