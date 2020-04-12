Sunday, April 12th | 18 Nisan 5780

April 12, 2020 11:03 am
US Officials Hopeful About May 1 Target Date for Reopening Country

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence during a coronavirus briefing with health insurers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, US, March 10, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis.

The Trump administration views May 1 as a target date for relaxing stay-at-home restrictions across the United States, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday, but he cautioned that it was still too early to say that target would be met.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel,” he told ABC‘s This Week. However, there were many factors to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to lift restrictions, he said.

