Monday, April 13th | 19 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Exploits Coronavirus Crisis to Incite Hatred of Israel

IDF Home Front Command Chief: Coronavirus Crisis Will Continue at Least Another Year

Man Infiltrates IDF Base in Southern Israel, Stabs Soldier and Escapes

Concern Grows in Germany Over Antisemitic Propaganda Tied to Coronavirus Pandemic

US Offers $10 Million for Information on Hezbollah Commander in Iraq

Banish ‘Self-Centeredness,’ Pope Tells the World as It Faces Coronavirus

Displaced Syrians Wary of Coronavirus Risk Return to War-Torn Idlib

OPEC, Russia Approve Biggest-Ever Oil Cut to Support Prices Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Startup Nation Central Website Showcases Israeli Companies Fighting Covid-19

Israeli Companies Can Cash in on $10 Million Check From Trump

April 13, 2020 9:29 am
0

Israel Transfers Advanced Coronavirus Detection Device to Gaza Hospital

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas members wear protective gear as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, April 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories (COGAT) announced on Sunday that it had transferred an advanced medical device used to detect coronavirus to the Gaza Strip.

The device, called a PCR machine, is used for detection of COVID-19, said COGAT on Twitter, adding that it will arrive at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The machine, also called a thermal cycler, was donated by an unspecified international organization with help from the World Health Organization to greatly increase the number of coronavirus tests being carried out in the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza authorities, there have only been a few confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gaza Strip so far.

In recent weeks, COGAT has also donated medical supplies, food, drugs and antiseptics to the coastal enclave.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.