Man Infiltrates IDF Base in Southern Israel, Stabs Soldier and Escapes

A man infiltrated an IDF base in southern Israel early Monday morning and stabbed a soldier, Channel 13 reported.

The incident took place at the Mishmar HaNegev base and the suspect was described as wearing a coat and a mask or other garment that concealed his face. and being armed with a knife and another sharp item.

The infiltrator was challenged by two soldiers, who were on guard at the time. One was stabbed and lightly wounded.

The suspect fled the scene and a manhunt was launched by military and police forces.

The Israeli news site N12 quoted a member of the security forces as saying, “We have been scouring the area for several hours and are trying to find him.”

“There is a large amount of forces here, including police, security forces from the surrounding communities and the IDF,” he added.