Monday, April 13th | 19 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Man Infiltrates IDF Base in Southern Israel, Stabs Soldier and Escapes

Concern Grows in Germany Over Antisemitic Propaganda Tied to Coronavirus Pandemic

US Offers $10 Million for Information on Hezbollah Commander in Iraq

Banish ‘Self-Centeredness,’ Pope Tells the World as It Faces Coronavirus

Displaced Syrians Wary of Coronavirus Risk Return to War-Torn Idlib

OPEC, Russia Approve Biggest-Ever Oil Cut to Support Prices Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Startup Nation Central Website Showcases Israeli Companies Fighting Covid-19

Israeli Companies Can Cash in on $10 Million Check From Trump

Israel Sells Record $25 Billion in Bonds as Investors Show Confidence in Economy

In Technological Full Force, Israel Innovates and Acquires Equipment to Fight COVID-19

April 13, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Man Infiltrates IDF Base in Southern Israel, Stabs Soldier and Escapes

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An IDF soldier standing guard at a military base. Photo: IDF.

A man infiltrated an IDF base in southern Israel early Monday morning and stabbed a soldier, Channel 13 reported.

The incident took place at the Mishmar HaNegev base and the suspect was described as wearing a coat and a mask or other garment that concealed his face. and being armed with a knife and another sharp item.

The infiltrator was challenged by two soldiers, who were on guard at the time. One was stabbed and lightly wounded.

The suspect fled the scene and a manhunt was launched by military and police forces.

The Israeli news site N12 quoted a member of the security forces as saying, “We have been scouring the area for several hours and are trying to find him.”

“There is a large amount of forces here, including police, security forces from the surrounding communities and the IDF,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.