New Startup Nation Central Website Showcases Israeli Companies Fighting Covid-19

April 13, 2020 10:01 am
0

avatar by CTech Staff

Israeli soldiers prepare to deliver food to residents in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, amid the coronavirus pandemic, April 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

CTech – In light of the global demand for technological solutions to help in the fight against the coronavirus, Tel Aviv-based non-profit organization Startup Nation Central (SNC) has created a comprehensive website dedicated to Israeli tech companies combating Covid-19.

SNC said in a statement Sunday that they aimed for their site to be a one-stop-shop for news, breakthroughs, company profiles and contacts, investment opportunities, access to grants, and continuously updated information about the companies taking part in the effort.

The companies featured on the new website, called Corona Tech Israel, are providing a variety of technologies to ease the burden on healthcare systems and reduce infection rates. The website also offers opportunities for cross-border collaborations, access to international grants, and insights and analyses by Israeli experts and entrepreneurs.

The new website was created in conjunction with HealthIL, a non-profit for digital health innovation.

