Christians and Jews Meet Online to Probe Israel’s Response to Pandemic

JNS.org – Early this month, more than 35,000 Christians and Jews from around the world gathered virtually to learn about Israel’s response to the coronavirus and rising antisemitism. Organized by the international grassroots organization Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), the digital event featured keynote speakers from Israel, inspirational stories of Christian leaders and a musical concert.

CAM director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa said that the gathering of Israeli and Christian leaders during this time is important now more than ever as the spread of coronavirus provides fertile ground for the spread of antisemitism. “Just as the coronavirus knows no borders and does not discriminate, antisemites are willing to attack with increased venom in their hate and conspiracy theories, especially at this dire time,” he told JNS.

He added that “the Jewish people and the Jewish state are grateful for and rely on our Christian and interfaith allies to help defeat antisemitism.”

Susan M. Michael, the American director of ICEJ, maintained that just as the Jerusalem-based Christian Zionist organization has shown solidarity with Israelis during other crises over the last 40 years, “we’re with them during this one.”

Related coverage United Hatzalah Founder Eli Beer Off Ventilator, Begins Recovery From COVID-19 JNS.org - United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer woke up from a coma and was taken off a ventilator on April...