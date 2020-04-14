Jewish Actor Jack Black Sings Passover Song ‘Chad Gadya’ for Fans Locked Down by Coronavirus

Tuesday, April 14th | 20 Nisan 5780

April 14, 2020 12:08 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jack Black in his video for ‘Chad Gadya.’ Photo: Screenshot.

US Jewish actor Jack Black sang the Passover tune “Chad Gadya” in a video he shared on Facebook last week for his fans to enjoy as they celebrated the holiday in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star — who is also the lead singer of the rock duo Tenacious D — performed the cumulative song in English.

“Chad Gadya,” which means one baby goat, is traditionally recited at the end of the Passover Seder and is a song that slowly builds upon itself as it lists a sequence of animals, people and objects. It is typically sang faster as one gets closer to the end of the song, and Jack’s video shows drawings of the various animals and figures represented in the tune.

Watch the video below:

