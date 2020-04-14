Locked-Down Tel Avivians Dance on Balconies to Celebrate City’s Birthday
by Algemeiner Staff
Tel Aviv celebrated its 111th birthday on Tuesday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has ground the city to a halt.
“To mark the festive occasion our truck set off to roam the city blasting the city’s unofficial anthem (Tel Aviv Ya Habibi Tel Aviv!) as residents waved from their balconies,” the Tel Aviv municipality tweeted.
Tel Aviv is celebrating it’s 111th birthday today!🎂
To mark the festive occasion our truck set off to roam the city blasting the city’s unofficial anthem (Tel Aviv Ya Habibi Tel Aviv!) as residents waved from their balconies👋 pic.twitter.com/oqsmTGQDHh
— Tel Aviv (@TelAviv) April 14, 2020