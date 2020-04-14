Tuesday, April 14th | 20 Nisan 5780

April 14, 2020 1:06 pm
Locked-Down Tel Avivians Dance on Balconies to Celebrate City’s Birthday

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The beach in Tel Aviv is seen empty, amid the coronavirus pandemic, March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

Tel Aviv celebrated its 111th birthday on Tuesday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has ground the city to a halt.

“To mark the festive occasion our truck set off to roam the city blasting the city’s unofficial anthem (Tel Aviv Ya Habibi Tel Aviv!) as residents waved from their balconies,” the Tel Aviv municipality tweeted.

