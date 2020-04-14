Tributes Pour in for Much-Loved London Rabbi Who Died of Coronavirus

One of the UK’s leading orthodox rabbis has died after contracting the coronavirus, drawing messages of tribute from across the Jewish community as well as from politicians and other public figures.

Rabbi Avrohom Pinter passed away on Monday, a few days after being admitted to a central London hospital.

A well-known and respected leader of the Haredi community in the Stamford Hill district of north London, Pinter was the principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School. He also represented the Haredi community on the London Jewish Forum and served for many years as an elected local councilor for the Labour party.

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said in a statement that he had been “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rabbi Avraham Pinter z”l.”

Mirvis continued: “I will remember him as an eved Hashem with a kind heart and an unwavering commitment to his community. His loss will be widely felt across Anglo Jewry and beyond. Yehi zichro baruch. Rabbi Pinter was known to many as a tireless representative of the Jewish community in Stamford Hill, as a local councillor and as the Principal of Yesoday Hatorah Girls’ School.”

Marie van der Zyl — the president of the UK Jewish Board of Deputies — said that Rabbi Pinter was “a much loved figure across the community, building bridges between different groups of Jews, government and wider UK society.”

“He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him,” she added.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, praised Pinter for having done “so much to help community relations in London,” while his local member of parliament, Diane Abbott, hailed him as a “giant of community politics.”

“I knew him for over thirty years,” Abbott recalled. “He had so much to be proud of: his beautiful family; his work amongst the people and above all the Yesodey Hatorah School. He will be mourned by all.”

Chairman of the Governors of Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School Theo Bibelman stated: “It is only now slowly dawning on all of us the tremendous loss we have sustained with the passing of Rabbi Avrohom Pinter z”l. Our Principal, driver and inspiration; a giant amongst us, an outstanding leader upon whom we could always rely and count on, is no longer with us. His influence, far beyond our own school and community was legendary and it is due to his efforts that Heimische Chinuch in this Country is strong and thriving. Rabbi Pinter is irreplaceable and it will be difficult for the Heimische Kehilo to bear this tremendous loss which will be felt throughout Klal Yisroel.”