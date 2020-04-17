Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Anne Frank’s Diary in 2020: Vlogging From the Annex Hideout

Jewish WW2 Vet and Coronavirus-Stricken Wife Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

Senators Announce Bipartisan Push for Funding to Enhance US-Israel Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

Visibly-Emotional Jewish Governor of Colorado Pushes Back Against ‘Gestapo’ Comparison

Israeli NBA Prospect Starts IDF Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Massachusetts Judge Criticized for Releasing Man Charged With Attempted Arson Attack on Jewish Assisted-Living Home

Rabbinical Organization Suggests Guide for Marking Yom Hashoah at Home

Trump Unveils Three-Stage Process for States to End Coronavirus Shutdown

Psychologist Group Considers Joining BDS Campaign

Comedians Understand the Middle East Better Than Experts

April 17, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Anne Frank’s Diary in 2020: Vlogging From the Annex Hideout

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An undated handout photo shows Luna Cruz Perez, who performs as Anne Frank, at the ‘Anne Frank video diary, 2020’ set. Photo: Anne Frank House / Ray van der Bas / Handout via Reuters.

A series of video diaries based on the writings of Jewish teenager Anne Frank during her years hiding from the Nazis during World War Two have become a hit with young viewers, the Anne Frank House Museum said on Thursday.

The museum, which made the vlogs to commemorate 75 years since the end of the war in the Netherlands next month, said the 5- to 10-minute clips had been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube.

Anne, who died of typhoid in the Bergen Belsen concentration camp in 1945 aged 15, is played by actress Luna Cruz Perez, who bears a striking resemblance to the teenager.

She talks to the camera about life, teenage insecurities and experiences based on excerpts from letters and diary entries.

Related coverage

April 17, 2020 1:08 pm
0

Jewish WW2 Vet and Coronavirus-Stricken Wife Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

A US Jewish veteran of World War II who marked his 102nd birthday last year passed away last week together...

“We go into hiding tomorrow, and I’m just scared,” she tells the camera with tears in her eyes.

In the first episode, Anne shows her family and friends, and explains how life has changed since Nazi Germany invaded the Netherlands and the family was forced into an attic annex in a house along one of Amsterdam’s canals.

Viewers experiencing lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic can more easily imagine what it must have been like to be forced to stay inside for long periods, Annemarie Bekker of the Anne Frank House said, describing its appeal to a new generation.

It “will give you a better understanding of certain extracts from her diary,” Bekker said.

“This makes me think of the corona crisis. I also can’t wait to see my friends, go outside and travel,” Dutch viewer Alisa Charlier commented.

At the same time the context and background of Anne’s story are very different: “Anne Frank had to go into hiding for the sole reason that she was Jewish; her persecution, life in hiding, and eventual death were the result of deliberate human actions,” Bekker said.

Anne and her family were discovered in 1944 after roughly two years in hiding.

The diary, which has sold millions of copies in dozens of languages, was published two years later.

The Anne Frank House Museum has been closed to visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.