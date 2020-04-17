Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dianne Lob Nominated to Chair Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Anne Frank’s Diary in 2020: Vlogging From the Annex Hideout

Jewish WW2 Vet and Coronavirus-Stricken Wife Pass Away Within Hours of Each Other

Senators Announce Bipartisan Push for Funding to Enhance US-Israel Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

Visibly-Emotional Jewish Governor of Colorado Pushes Back Against ‘Gestapo’ Comparison

Israeli NBA Prospect Starts IDF Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Massachusetts Judge Criticized for Releasing Man Charged With Attempted Arson Attack on Jewish Assisted-Living Home

Rabbinical Organization Suggests Guide for Marking Yom Hashoah at Home

Trump Unveils Three-Stage Process for States to End Coronavirus Shutdown

Psychologist Group Considers Joining BDS Campaign

April 17, 2020 8:06 am
0

Iranian Vessels Said to Come Dangerously Close to US Military Ships in Gulf

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Four Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels, some of several to maneuver in what the US Navy says were “unsafe and unprofessional actions against US Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range” are seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf, April 15, 2020. Photo: US Navy / Handout via Reuters.

Eleven vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the US military said on Wednesday, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative.”

While such interactions had occurred occasionally a few years ago, they had stopped, and this incident comes at a time of increased tensions between the two countries.

According to the statement, the Iranian vessels approached six US military ships while they were conducting integration operations with Army helicopters in international waters.

At one point, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the US Coast Guard cutter Maui.

Related coverage

April 17, 2020 9:52 am
0

Iran Parades Medical Gear on Army Day, as Coronavirus Deaths Near 5,000

Iran on Friday paraded disinfection vehicles, mobile hospitals and other medical equipment to mark its national Army Day as the...

The US ships issued several warnings through bridge-to-bridge radio, blasts from the ships’ horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices.

The Iranian ships left after about an hour, the statement added.

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) issued a brief Farsi-language story on the US military report, without any reaction from Iranian authorities.

“The IRGCN’s dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, (and) were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea,” the US military’s statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asked in a Fox News interview whether he had discussed the incident with the Pentagon, said: “We’ve talked as a team. … We’re evaluating how best to respond and how best to communicate our displeasure with what … took place.”

Close interactions with Iranian military vessels were not uncommon in 2016 and 2017. On several occasions, US Navy ships fired warning shots at Iranian vessels when they got too close.

Tensions between Iran and the United States increased earlier this year after the United States killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a drone strike in Iraq.

Iran retaliated on Jan. 8 with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base where US forces were stationed. No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but more than 100 were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump said that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on US targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a “very heavy price.”

Maritime security sources said on Wednesday that a Hong Kong-flagged tanker was briefly detained in Iran after armed Iranian guards in speedboats directed the vessel into its waters while it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman.

The sources said the SC Taipei chemical tanker had been sailing in international waters on Tuesday when it was stopped.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.