Israel Police Use Drones to Track Coronavirus Patients

JNS.org – As part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel Police are using drones to keep tabs on coronavirus patients under home quarantine.

Israel is also using advanced surveillance methods, previously only used in anti-terror operations, to trace the movements of people who test positive for coronavirus and to identify those they may have come in contact with.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said law enforcement is using drones across the country to “find and confirm that people with the coronavirus are in isolation,” according to the AP.

“Units on the ground are using drones in [high-rise] buildings and making visual confirmation,” he said.

