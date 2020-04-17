Friday, April 17th | 23 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Visibly-Emotional Jewish Governor of Colorado Pushes Back Against ‘Gestapo’ Comparison

Israeli NBA Prospect Starts IDF Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Massachusetts Judge Criticized for Releasing Man Charged With Attempted Arson Attack on Jewish Assisted-Living Home

Rabbinical Organization Suggests Guide for Marking Yom Hashoah at Home

Trump Unveils Three-Stage Process for States to End Coronavirus Shutdown

Psychologist Group Considers Joining BDS Campaign

Comedians Understand the Middle East Better Than Experts

Beware the Boar: Wild Pigs Patrol Israeli City Under Coronavirus Closure

Iran Parades Medical Gear on Army Day, as Coronavirus Deaths Near 5,000

Parshat Shemini: How Judaism Warned of Climate Change and Other Dangers

April 17, 2020 9:30 am
0

Israel Police Use Drones to Track Coronavirus Patients

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli police check a driver in a car at a checkpoint on a main road in Jerusalem as they try to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – As part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel Police are using drones to keep tabs on coronavirus patients under home quarantine.

Israel is also using advanced surveillance methods, previously only used in anti-terror operations, to trace the movements of people who test positive for coronavirus and to identify those they may have come in contact with.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said law enforcement is using drones across the country to “find and confirm that people with the coronavirus are in isolation,” according to the AP.

“Units on the ground are using drones in [high-rise] buildings and making visual confirmation,” he said.

Related coverage

April 17, 2020 11:24 am
0

Israeli NBA Prospect Starts IDF Service Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward and potential NBA draft pick Deni Avdija began his obligatory service in the IDF on April...

Other countries, such as Italy, France, Spain, India and China, are also using drones to enforce lockdowns, according to the report. New York City and New Jersey have used them to enforce social-distancing regulations.

Drones have been used in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to order people to stay in their homes, and in Saudi Arabia to take people’s temperatures, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.