Sunday, April 19th | 25 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Holy Land Easter Season Like No Other – Under the Shadow of Coronavirus

Israel to Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions, Netanyahu Says

Mnuchin Says Congress Close to Deal on Coronavirus Bill

Saudi Top Religious Authority Recommends Home Prayers in Ramadan Amid Coronavirus

Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any ‘Mistake’ by the US in the Gulf: Revolutionary Guards Navy

IDF’s Military Intelligence Technological Unit Pioneers New Way to Make Ventilators

Newly Elected VP of Rutgers-Newark Student Government Foments Antisemitism Online

‘HoloCoin’ Cryptocurrency Offers Users to Buy/Sell Ashes of Jews Burnt in Holocaust

Report: Gantz Says He and Netanyahu Are ‘on the Brink’ of a Unity Deal

Chabad Center in Southeast Florida Distributes 50,000-Plus Masks Streetside

April 19, 2020 12:22 pm
0

A Holy Land Easter Season Like No Other – Under the Shadow of Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Orthodox Christian worshipper is silhouetted as he holds a palm frond outside the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Orthodox Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jerusalem’s Old City April 12, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/ FIle Photo.

Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter in Jerusalem on Sunday, bringing to a close a holiday season uniquely devoid of the colorful ceremonies that would normally have echoed around the Old City’s Christian Quarter.

From the moment in late March that the doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre slammed shut to the public half way through the penitential season of Lent, Eastern and Western churches alike knew that the most important festival in the Christian calendar would likely be marked without pilgrims this year.

That was the case, as Israel moved swiftly to curb the spread of the coronavirus with restrictions on public gatherings.

With Roman Catholics celebrating Easter on April 12, a week ahead of the Orthodox church, the Latin Patriarchate marked Holy Week without the usual Palm Sunday procession into the Old City accompanied by thousands of worshipers.

Related coverage

April 19, 2020 12:19 pm
0

Israel to Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions, Netanyahu Says

Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown from Sunday by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after...

Instead. a handful of Franciscan friars led by Father Francesco Patton, the custodian of the Holy Land for the Catholic church, carried out lonely pilgrimages along a deserted Via Dolorosa, reciting, he said, “a special prayer for the pandemic.”

After the Western church held their congregation-less Good Friday and Easter Sunday services inside the Sepulchre, it was the turn of the Eastern churches.

These were led by the Greek Orthodox and Armenians who share with the Catholics the main rights to the Sepulchre through an arrangement drafted under 19th century Ottoman Turkish rulers to ease centuries-old tensions between the denominations.

“The world today became united, east and west, to combat this pandemic. What I wish is that after we overcome this pandemic, we should unite to defend human morals and values,” said Greek Orthodox Archbishop Atallah Hanna after a downsized ‘Washing of the Feet’ ceremony on Thursday.

Two days later, with only tolling bells and a few clerics for company inside the cavernous Sepulchre, Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III carried out the normally cacophonous ceremony of the Holy Fire, symbolizing Jesus’ resurrection.

Jerusalem, which has sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity, must wait until next year to see if normality returns.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.