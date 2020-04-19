Sunday, April 19th | 25 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘HoloCoin’ Cryptocurrency Offers Users to Buy/Sell Ashes of Jews Burnt in Holocaust

Report: Gantz Says He and Netanyahu Are ‘on the Brink’ of a Unity Deal

Chabad Center in Southeast Florida Distributes 50,000-Plus Masks Streetside

Online Database With 26 Million Documents on Nazi Victims, Survivors Now Online

Israeli Startup Tries to Clear the Air in Hospital Wards

Germany Commemorates Liberation of Bergen-Belsen With a Minute of Silence

Amid Covid-19 Crisis, Israel to Establish Digital Health Tech Innovation Lab

Religion and COVID-19

New York Times Seder-Shames Ivanka Trump

IfNotNow Spreads More Lies About Israel

April 19, 2020 10:04 am
0

Report: Gantz Says He and Netanyahu Are ‘on the Brink’ of a Unity Deal

avatar by JNS.org

Benny Gantz, head of Blue and White party, delivers a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz has told associates over the weekend that he and incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are “on the brink” of a unity deal, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

Gantz spoke of a “breakthrough” in negotiations with Netanyahu’s Likud after weeks of attempting to finalize an agreement, and said that he sees no reason why a coalition deal could not be signed in the next few days, the report continued.

As Gantz and Netanyahu continue to work out the details of a potential unity deal, Channel 13 reported on Saturday, citing unnamed EU sources, that European Union officials had warned Gantz’s foreign affairs adviser, Melody Sucharewicz, that the EU strongly opposes unilateral moves to apply Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank. Sucharewicz responded, according to the diplomats cited by the report, that Gantz had to compromise on annexation in unity negotiations and that he would try to influence the decision from within the government if a unity deal is signed.

The reports come after Gantz was forced to return his mandate to form a government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin last week after failing to cobble together a coalition. Rivlin passed the mandate to the Knesset on Thursday, triggering a 21-day period after which new elections will be automatically called if no government is formed.

Despite no longer having a mandate, Gantz said on Friday that he is doing “everything in his power” to form a unity government and that if a deal is not reached, it would be Netanyahu’s responsibility. “My partners and I are doing everything within our power to wrap this up while holding on to our principles, in order for our nation to get through one of the greatest crises since its foundation,” Gantz wrote on his Facebook page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.