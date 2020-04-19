Sunday, April 19th | 25 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Holy Land Easter Season Like No Other – Under the Shadow of Coronavirus

Israel to Ease Some Coronavirus Restrictions, Netanyahu Says

Mnuchin Says Congress Close to Deal on Coronavirus Bill

Saudi Top Religious Authority Recommends Home Prayers in Ramadan Amid Coronavirus

Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any ‘Mistake’ by the US in the Gulf: Revolutionary Guards Navy

IDF’s Military Intelligence Technological Unit Pioneers New Way to Make Ventilators

Newly Elected VP of Rutgers-Newark Student Government Foments Antisemitism Online

‘HoloCoin’ Cryptocurrency Offers Users to Buy/Sell Ashes of Jews Burnt in Holocaust

Report: Gantz Says He and Netanyahu Are ‘on the Brink’ of a Unity Deal

Chabad Center in Southeast Florida Distributes 50,000-Plus Masks Streetside

April 19, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Saudi Top Religious Authority Recommends Home Prayers in Ramadan Amid Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian men spray water on children to cool them down before prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock, in the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins later this week. During the month, believers usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer, known as Taraweeh, in large gatherings at mosques.

“Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection…and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God,” it said in a statement.

The kingdom’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh on Friday expressed the same sentiment, saying that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Related coverage

April 19, 2020 11:25 am
0

Iran Will Give Decisive Response to Any ‘Mistake’ by the US in the Gulf: Revolutionary Guards Navy

Iran will give a decisive response to any mistake by the United States in the Gulf, the Revolutionary Guards navy...

Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total has reached 24,374 with 156 deaths.

The Saudi government in mid-March stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Medina said it was banning events that dispense evening meals in the mosque to those in need during Ramadan to break their daily fast.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.