Monday, April 20th | 26 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Customer Behavior Analytics and Autonomous Manufacturing Technologies Among Hottest Trends in the Covid-19 Era

Software-as-a-Service Companies Will Thrive Thanks to Covid-19, Says Tech Banker

More US Protests Call for Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions as Governors Push Back

Anti-Netanyahu Rally in Tel Aviv Draws Thousands Under Coronavirus Curbs

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Says It Has Increased Gulf Patrols

Global Jewish Population Still Short of Pre-Holocaust Figure

Interior Ministry: Half a Million Israelis Have Flown Home Since the Start of the Coronavirus Crisis

‘Nationwide Curfew Could Be Imposed During Israel’s Memorial Day’

‘At This Time, Our Mission Is to Protect Holocaust Survivors’

Israeli Cabinet Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, Allowing Some Businesses to Reopen

April 20, 2020 10:38 am
0

Customer Behavior Analytics and Autonomous Manufacturing Technologies Among Hottest Trends in the Covid-19 Era

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

Medical students and physician assistants from Touro University Nevada wait to screen people in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Steve Marcus.

CTech – With the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leading to millions of employees working remotely, the tech industry — and the innovators behind it — has somewhat changed its outlook on trends worth partnering with or investing in, Uzi Scheffer, the CEO of Tel Aviv and New York-based innovation hub SOSA said in a interview with Calcalist on Sunday.

SOSA recently organized an online event exploring what startups, corporations, and investors are currently looking for in terms of innovative technologies. Participating startups included location analytics company Anagog and marketing analytics company AppsFlyer, which recently completed a $210 million series D funding round at a company valuation of $1.6 billion.

Scheffer said there are two components that particularly interest innovation managers in corporations: one is the company’s internal processes, with the goal of accelerating innovation adaptation, and the other is the technology itself. Neither component is more important than the other, Scheffer said.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the more popular fields of investment at the moment are digital health startups and telehealth technologies, Scheffer said. Even companies that have not yet received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their drugs or technologies are still very interesting for investors, he added. “Usage-based insurance, contactless payment technologies, last-mile delivery, and autonomous manufacturing have also become popular fields for the markets,” Scheffer explained.

Related coverage

April 20, 2020 10:29 am
0

Software-as-a-Service Companies Will Thrive Thanks to Covid-19, Says Tech Banker

CTech - In light of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies will thrive and the rest of the industry...

In fact, data has also become increasingly more important as organizations need to understand what their customers require in these new circumstances, so they can keep serving them and assure business continuity, Scheffer said. Remote working technologies and cybersecurity are naturally in high demand as well, he added.

“For example, the new circumstances, where people work from home and drive much less, are very much relevant for insurance companies in order to reassess their client’s risk profiles. Why should people insure their cars if they are not used? Hence, the current situation expedites the search and implementation of usage-based insurance solutions,” he said.

On the other hand, travel tech has become less interesting under the current circumstances, although some long terms players have mentioned their interest to keep considering these as well.

As for co-working spaces, Scheffer said he believes it is too soon to tell what will occur. On the one hand, people have become somewhat accustomed to work from home and have proved to be fairly productive, but on the other hand, shared office spaces may be very beneficial as a flexible option of returning to the office after the pandemic slows down, he said.

Founded in Israel in 2014 by a group of angel investors and venture firms, SOSA combines an investor network with a corporate innovation hub operating from centers in Tel Aviv and New York City, and most recently London.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.