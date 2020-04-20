Monday, April 20th | 26 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to File UN Complaint Over Attempted Hezbollah Border Breach

Coronavirus Crisis Stoking Antisemitism Worldwide, New Report Finds

China’s Hallowed Status at the United Nations Human Rights Council

The New Quds Force Commander’s Visit to Iraq Bodes Ill for American and World Peace

What Will Coronavirus Mean for Russia and the Oil Market?

The Fauda Effect: Israeli Active Defense on the Screen

UN Treaty Body Promotes BDS at Urging of Norwegian NGO

Imperfect Friends: Quakers and Jews

Bias Gives Way to False Claims on Israel, Gaza, and Coronavirus

Turkey’s Alliance with Iran — and Sunni and Shiite Islamists

April 20, 2020 9:03 am
0

Israel to File UN Complaint Over Attempted Hezbollah Border Breach

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah terrorists on parade. Photo: File.

JNS.org – Israel accused Hezbollah on Saturday of “provocative” activity along its border with Lebanon and announced that it was filling a complaint with the UN Security Council.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Hezbollah made multiple attempts to breach the border on Friday night, and that Israel expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats, according to the AP.

Israel Defense Forces fired flares along the Israel-Lebanon border on Friday night after signs of a possible border breach, according to the IDF, and damage to the border security fence was found in three locations. The military said that while the border had not been infiltrated, the IDF viewed this as a “severe” event.

The IDF tweeted: “We can confirm that no infiltration from Lebanon into Israel occurred. This is a severe event. We hold the Lebanese government responsible for actions from its territory.”

Last week, the AP reported that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a vehicle near the Syria-Lebanon border carrying a pair of Hezbollah members. Neither of the Hezbollah members was wounded in the attack, according to the report, which cited a Hezbollah official.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.